Man jailed for slapping President Macron in the face
Published
A 28-year-old man has received a four-month prison sentence after slapping French President Emmanuel Macron in the face.Full Article
Published
A 28-year-old man has received a four-month prison sentence after slapping French President Emmanuel Macron in the face.Full Article
A court on Thursday sentenced to four months in prison a man who slapped President Emmanuel Macron across the face after being..
French police found weapons and a copy of Hitler's infamous book Mein Kampf when they searched the homes of two men arrested after..