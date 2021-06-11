French Open Updates: Djokovic Faces Nadal in the Men’s Semifinal
This men’s singles match between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal feels like it should be a final. But only one will advance to play for a title.Full Article
It’s a battle of heavyweights for a place in the final. Join Tom Lutz for the latest updates from Paris