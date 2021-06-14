Novavax vaccine over 90% effective in protecting against COVID-19 infection, study shows
Novavax, one of five COVID vaccine-makers to receive large federal grants, says its shots are more than 90% effective against infection.
Vaccine maker Novavax said Monday its shot was highly effective against COVID-19 and also protected against variants in a large,..
