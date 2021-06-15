Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has donated another $2.7bn (£1.9bn) to a range of organisations in areas such as education and the arts as well as working to combat racial discrimination.Full Article
MacKenzie Scott donates nearly £2bn as she calls out 'disproportionate' wealth gap
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
MacKenzie Scott Donates $2.7 Billion, Citing Wealth Gap
Newsy
Watch VideoMacKenzie Scott, the billionaire philanthropist known for her impromptu multi-billion dollar donations to charities and..
-
MacKenzie Scott, citing wealth gap, donates $2.7 billion
euronews
-
MacKenzie Scott Donates Another $2.7 Billion, Laments Wealth Gap
TIME
-
Bezos’ ex-wife MacKenzie Scott donates $2.7 billion, blasts wealth gap
Sydney Morning Herald
-
MacKenzie Scott, enraged by the wealth gap, is donating $2.7 billion
Mashable