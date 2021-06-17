Rafael Nadal Will Skip Wimbledon and Tokyo Olympics
The Spanish star said a short turnaround between the French Open and Wimbledon did not allow enough time for his body to recover.Full Article
Rafael Nadal will not play at Wimbledon or at the Tokyo Olympics, saying Thursday he has decided to skip the two tournaments after..
Nadal lost in the semifinal at the French Open