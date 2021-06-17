Gulf Coast bracing for up to 20 inches of weekend rain if Tropical Storm Claudette forms
Landfall for the system in the Gulf of Mexico could be anywhere from the Texas-Louisiana border to the western part of the Florida Panhandle.
The newest tropical threat in the Gulf of Mexico aims for the northern Gulf Coast this weekend. Tropical storm warnings are already..
