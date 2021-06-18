Mike Pence booed, called traitor at conservative Christian conference
Trump's former Vice President Mike Pence was booed at what should've been a friendly crowd at the Faith & Freedom Coalition conference in Orlando.
Former President Trump falsely claimed for months that Pence had the power to overturn the results of the 2020 election on January..
Former Vice President Mike Pence was heckled with calls of “traitor” at a conservative conference Friday as he continues to..