Mount and Chilwell out of Czech Republic clash as they self-isolate
England's Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell are out of Tuesday's game with the Czech Republic as they self-isolate because of a risk of Covid-19 exposure.Full Article
Rob Dorsett says that being without Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell for tonight's game against the Czech Republic will cause..
Gareth Southgate has not ruled Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell out of England’s Euro 2020 clash with the Czech Republic, despite the..