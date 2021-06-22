Roy Keane goes full Roy Keane as he slams Mount and Chilwell over Gilmour chat

Roy Keane goes full Roy Keane as he slams Mount and Chilwell over Gilmour chat

Daily Star

Published

England stars Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell are missing the Three Lions’ last group game of Euro 2020 against Czech Republic due to Billy Gimour’s positive Covid-19 test - and Roy Keane is not impressed

Full Article