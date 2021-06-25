US: Kamala Harris to visit Mexico border
It will be Harris' first visit to the border as vice president. The area has seen a surge in migration in recent months, drawing sharp criticism from Republicans.Full Article
Political reporter Jack Fink has the story.
Former President Trump claims the current VP Kamala Harris is only visiting the US-Mexico border because he is.