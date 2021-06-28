UN Rights Chief: Reparations Needed for People Facing Racism
Published
UN-backed Human Rights Council commissioned report during special session last year following murder of George FloydFull Article
Published
UN-backed Human Rights Council commissioned report during special session last year following murder of George FloydFull Article
Watch VideoThe U.N. human rights chief, in a landmark report launched after the killing of George Floyd in the United States, is..
[NFA] The Portland police unit tasked with crowd and riot control voted to resign after an officer was indicted for allegedly..