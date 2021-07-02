'Hillbilly Elegy' author J.D. Vance announces Senate bid, joins crowded GOP primary in Ohio
Published
J.D. Vance officially kicked off his bid for U.S. Senate Thursday, joining a crowded GOP field after months of hinting at a run for office.
Published
J.D. Vance officially kicked off his bid for U.S. Senate Thursday, joining a crowded GOP field after months of hinting at a run for office.
JD Vance, the author of the book “Hillbilly Elegy” and the subject of the Netflix movie of the same name, had an unfortunate..