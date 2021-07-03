Massachusetts: 11 held after hourslong armed standoff
Published
Several people wearing military-style clothes, carrying rifles and pistols were involved in the standoff on the I95 interstate near Boston.Full Article
Published
Several people wearing military-style clothes, carrying rifles and pistols were involved in the standoff on the I95 interstate near Boston.Full Article
Massachusetts State Police in standoff with armed militia on highway
Nine people were arrested after Massachusetts State Police dealt with an armed standoff that shut down Interstate 95 in Wakefield.