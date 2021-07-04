At least 17 dead in Philippines military plane crash
The Philippine air force C-130 aircraft carrying troops crashed in a southern province after missing the runway Sunday.Full Article
The transport aircraft was carrying 96 mostly combat troops when it overshot the runway while landing at Jolo airport.
A Philippine Air Force C-130 transport plane broke in half and burst into flames when it overshot the runway in the southern island..