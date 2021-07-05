Bill Cosby defends TV wife Phylicia Rashad after she celebrated his release
Published
Phylicia Rashad tweeted her joy at co-star Bill Cosby's sexual assault conviction being overturned.Full Article
Published
Phylicia Rashad tweeted her joy at co-star Bill Cosby's sexual assault conviction being overturned.Full Article
Bill Cosby slammed rumors that Howard University allegedly wants to fire Phylicia Rashad after she voiced support for the comedian..
Actress Phylicia Rashad, who was appointed dean of Howard University's College of Fine Arts in May, is under fire after praising..