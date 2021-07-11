California Wildfire Advances as Heat Wave Blankets US West
On Friday, Death Valley National Park in California recorded a staggering high of 54 Celsius (130 degrees Fahrenheit)Full Article
Firefighters were struggling to contain an exploding Northern California wildfire under blazing temperatures as another heat wave..
