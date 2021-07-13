Italy’s Government to Ban Cruise Ships From Venice
In a landmark move, Italy’s cabinet on Tuesday declared the lagoon a national monument and banned large cruise ships from entering starting Aug. 1.Full Article
Declaring Venice's waterways a "national monument," Italy is banning mammoth cruise liners from sailing into the lagoon city, which..
Hundreds of anti-cruise ship campaigners demonstrated against huge vessels docking in Venice.
Despite prime minister..
In this footage filmed on June 5, a cruise ship, the MSC Orchestra, sails through Venice, surrounded by protesters and..