Haiti: Wife of assassinated president returns from US after surviving attack
Published
Wearing a bulletproof vest, Martine Moïse flew back from the US after being wounded in the attack.Full Article
Published
Wearing a bulletproof vest, Martine Moïse flew back from the US after being wounded in the attack.Full Article
PORT-AU-PRINCE, HAITI — A suspect arrested on suspicion of masterminding the assassination of Haiti’s president was plotting to..
PORT-AU-PRINCE, HAITI — Jovenel Moise[i][j], Haiti's president, was assassinated in an attack at his home around 1 a.m...