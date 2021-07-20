Trump inaugural committee chair Thomas Barrack charged in illegal lobbying effort with UAE
'The conduct alleged in the indictment is nothing short of a betrayal of those officials in the United States, including the former president'
Tom Barrack, a Donald Trump ally and the chair of the former president's inaugural committee, was arrested on federal charges..