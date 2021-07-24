Montreal Canadiens draft Logan Mailloux, who asked not to be selected after offense
Defenseman Logan Mailloux had been fined in Sweden last year for sharing an explicit photo without consent of a woman performing a sex act.
General manager Marc Bergevin is defending the Montreal Canadiens' controversial selection in Friday's NHL entry draft. The Habs..
