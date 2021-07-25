2021 U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm out of Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19
Spanish golfer Jon Rahm, the 2021 U.S. Open champion, will not participate in the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19.
