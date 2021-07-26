President Vladimir Putin has said the Russian navy can detect any enemy and launch an "unpreventable strike" if needed.Full Article
Putin says Russian navy 'can detect any enemy' and fire 'unpreventable strike' if needed
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Putin Oversees Crowded Russian Naval Parade Despite Pandemic
(RFE/RL) — President Vladimir Putin praised Russia’s naval capabilities during a large warship parade in the port city of St...
Eurasia Review
Putin says Russian navy can carry out 'unpreventable strike' if needed
"We are capable of detecting any underwater, above-water, airborne enemy and, if required, carry out an unpreventable strike..
Upworthy