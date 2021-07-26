People who have recovered from COVID-19 are more likely to score lower on intelligence tests, new research has found.Full Article
COVID-19 linked to 'substantial' drop in intelligence, new research finds
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
NA Proactive news snapshot: Levitee Labs, Arizona Silver, TechX Technologies, Braxia Scientific UPDATE ...
Levitee Labs Inc has received final approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange to list its common shares. At the opening of the..
Proactive Investors
NA Proactive news snapshot: Braxia Scientific, Renforth Resources, Fobi AI, LexaGene Holdings, Vuzix Corporation UPDATE ...
Braxia Scientific Corp (CSE:BRAX) (OTCMKTS:BRAXF) announced that its ketamine treatment clinic will offer direct billing insurance..
Proactive Investors