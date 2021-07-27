Britney Spears' legal team petitions to remove dad Jamie from 'nightmare' conservatorship
Britney Spears has officially filed to remove her father as conservator of her estate. CPA Jason Rubin has been put forth as replacement.
Britney Spears' attorney filed a petition to remove her father Jamie Spears as the sole conservator in her case, and requested that..