Hamilton and Vettel speak out over Hungary anti-LGBTQ+ law
Formula 1 drivers Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel speak out against Hungary's new anti-LGBTQ+ law before this weekend's grand prix.Full Article
Jul.31 - A Hungarian government minister has slammed Lewis Hamilton for wading into the country's political debate. Backed by..