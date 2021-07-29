Ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick charged with sexually assaulting teenage boy in 1970s
Formerly a powerful Cardinal in the Catholic Church, Theodore McCarrick is the highest-ranking church official to face such criminal charges.
Theodore McCarrick before his laicization / Copyright Mazur_catholicchurch.org.uk
Washington D.C., Jul 29, 2021 / 12:11..