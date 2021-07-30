A teenager has admitted stealing lanyards, hi-vis steward jackets, wristbands and other items so that ticketless football fans could get into Wembley Stadium for the Euro 2020 final.Full Article
Wembley steward admits stealing lanyards for ticketless Euro fans to enter stadium
