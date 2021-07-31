Simone Biles will not compete in vault, uneven bars event finals at Tokyo Olympics
Published
Simone Biles will be replaced in the vault final by MyKayla Skinner. A decision on Simone's availability for floor, beam finals has yet to be made.
Published
Simone Biles will be replaced in the vault final by MyKayla Skinner. A decision on Simone's availability for floor, beam finals has yet to be made.
Simone Biles has withdrawn from the vault and uneven bars at the Tokyo Olympics followed her withdrawal form the individual..
Simone Biles has withdrawn from two Olympic finals events, USA Gymnastics announced on Friday.