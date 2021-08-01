Olympic High-jump Friends Elect Double Gold Over Jump-off
Published
Mutaz Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi were clean at every attempt to clear 2.37 meters and both missed all three tries at the Olympic record of 2.39Full Article
Published
Mutaz Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi were clean at every attempt to clear 2.37 meters and both missed all three tries at the Olympic record of 2.39Full Article
Olympic athletes are finding unexpected celebrity status during the 2020 Tokyo Games not as gold medalists, but as TikTok stars...