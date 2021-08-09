Scotland has removed most of its remaining coronavirus restrictions, but people must continue to wear face masks on public transport and inside public places.Full Article
Scotland lifts most COVID rules from today - but face masks remain in certain settings
Scotland to end most Covid restrictions but face masks stay in some settings
Most of the remaining Covid restrictions are to be scrapped in Scotland from Monday, Nicola Sturgeon has said, but the legal..