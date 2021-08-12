Dozens arrested in Turkey over attacks on Syrian refugees
Published
Police detained 76 people in connection with attacks on homes and businesses owned by Syrians amid heightened tensions in Turkey against refugees.Full Article
Published
Police detained 76 people in connection with attacks on homes and businesses owned by Syrians amid heightened tensions in Turkey against refugees.Full Article
On July 28, 2021, in the Chinese city of Tianjin, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with a visiting delegation from..