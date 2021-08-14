Report: Dodgers' Trevor Bauer subject of protective order sought by Ohio woman in 2020
Trevor Bauer, currently on administrative leave, faced a previous order of protection filed by an Ohio woman in 2020, according to a published report.
Bauer is currently being investigated for a separate sexual assault allegation
An Ohio woman says Trevor Bauer punched and choked her during sex and sent her a threatening message, leading to her seeking a..