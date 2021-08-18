Pacos de Ferreira v Tottenham Hotspur: Harry Kane to miss Europa Conference League tie
Published
Harry Kane will not play for Tottenham in Thursday's Europa Conference League play-off first leg against Pacos de Ferreira.Full Article
Published
Harry Kane will not play for Tottenham in Thursday's Europa Conference League play-off first leg against Pacos de Ferreira.Full Article
Here we take a look at the team our Tottenham reporters would select for Spurs' Europa Conference League tie against Pacos de..
Harry Kane wasn't included in the matchday squad for their Premier League opener with Man City, but he is in the 25-man squad for..