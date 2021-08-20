Martin Odegaard: Arsenal sign midfielder from Real Madrid for around £30m
Published
Arsenal complete the permanent signing of midfielder Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid for a fee in the region of £30m.Full Article
Published
Arsenal complete the permanent signing of midfielder Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid for a fee in the region of £30m.Full Article
The Gunners have confirmed the permanent signing of Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid who joins for £30million following a..
Arsenal have completed the permanent signing of Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid.