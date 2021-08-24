Andrew Cuomo replaced by Kathy Hochul as New York governor following sexual harassment claims
Andrew Cuomo has been replaced as New York governor following months of allegations of sexual harassment .Full Article
With the sun setting on Andrew Cuomo's term, Kathy Hochul quietly prepared for one of the most important moments of her political..
At midnight, Kathy Hochul will make history as the first woman to run New York State. CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports.