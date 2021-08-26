England v India: Joe Root passes 50 for fourth time in series
Published
Joe Root hits a boundary to pass 50 for the fourth time in the series as England build a commanding lead over India on day two of the third Test at Headingley.Full Article
Published
Joe Root hits a boundary to pass 50 for the fourth time in the series as England build a commanding lead over India on day two of the third Test at Headingley.Full Article
Virat Kohli's Team India are facing Joe Root-led England in the third Test of the five-match series at Headingley in Leeds from..
Joe Root says Ben Stokes has the full support of the his England team-mates and the ECB after the all-rounder announced he would be..