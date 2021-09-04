Lyft, Uber lash out at legal threat from strict Texas abortion law
Published
Ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft say they will cover the legal fees of any driver who is sued under the new law prohibiting most abortions in Texas.Full Article
Published
Ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft say they will cover the legal fees of any driver who is sued under the new law prohibiting most abortions in Texas.Full Article
Under the new law, Texans' can sue others if they believe they obtained - or helped another person obtain - an abortion after six..
The law lets citizens sue people "aiding and abetting" abortions