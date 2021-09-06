Tony Blair has said it is clear America has a "very limited appetite for military engagement" and that other Western nations need to figure out how to deal with "radical Islam" without the US.Full Article
Tony Blair: West needs to figure out how to deal with 'radical Islam' without US
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Tony Blair: Islamism is a ‘first order security threat’
Former Prime Minister Tony Blair spoke at the Royal United Services Institute about the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan - saying..
ODN
‘Radical Islam’ still a first-order security threat, says Blair
“Radical Islam” continues to represent a “first-order security threat” 20 years after the 9/11 terror attacks on the United..
Belfast Telegraph