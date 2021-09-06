Department of Justice vows to protect those seeking abortion from new Texas law
The department said it would "continue to protect those seeking to obtain or provide reproductive health services" despite Texas' controversial abortion law.
The statement from Attorney General Merrick B. Garland did not directly challenge a new Texas law that banned nearly all abortions..
Attorney General Merrick Garland said the department is exploring options to challenge the Texas law, one of the most restrictive..