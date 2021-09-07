'It is right to be excited about wise and fearless Raducanu'
Published
As British teenager Emma Raducanu reaches the US Open quarter-finals, BBC Sport looks at why it is right to be excited by her journey.Full Article
Published
As British teenager Emma Raducanu reaches the US Open quarter-finals, BBC Sport looks at why it is right to be excited by her journey.Full Article
As British teenager Emma Raducanu reaches the US Open quarter-finals, BBC Sport looks at why it is right to be excited by her..