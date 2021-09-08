Russia's emergency situations minister Yevgeny Zinichev has died trying to save the life of another man during exercise drills in the Arctic.Full Article
Russian emergencies minister who was ex-Putin bodyguard dies during Arctic training drill
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Russia’s emergencies minister dies during Arctic training exercise
Yevgeny Zinichev, a former KGB officer and Putin bodyguard, died ‘trying to save life of cameraman’
Upworthy
Russian emergencies minister dies in Arctic drill
Russia’s emergency situations minister Yevgeny Zinichev has died during an Arctic drill, the ministry has said.
Belfast Telegraph