Fact check: Pfizer is testing a drug to treat COVID-19 infections. It's not tied to vaccinations
Published
Pfizer is working on a drug to treat non-hospitalized adults with COVID-19, but the pill is unrelated to vaccinations.
Published
Pfizer is working on a drug to treat non-hospitalized adults with COVID-19, but the pill is unrelated to vaccinations.
US Vaccination
Rate Increases After , FDA Grants Pfizer Vaccine Full Approval.
In addition to approval of the Pfizer..
The Food and Drug Administration’s decision on Monday may help lift public confidence in vaccinations as the nation battles the..