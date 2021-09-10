Former Giuliani associate Igor Fruman pleads guilty in campaign finance case
Published
"I deeply regret my actions and I apologize to the court," Fruman said during a hearing Friday in federal court in Manhattan.
Published
"I deeply regret my actions and I apologize to the court," Fruman said during a hearing Friday in federal court in Manhattan.
NEW YORK (AP) — A Florida businessman who made headlines for helping Rudy Giuliani seek damaging information on Joe Biden in..
Watch VideoThe October illegal campaign contribution trial of an associate of Rudy Giuliani — and a guilty plea set to occur this..