Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck share kiss, go red carpet official at Venice Film Festival
Published
JLo and Ben Affleck made their red carpet debut like it was 2002 again at the Venice Film Festival Friday.
Published
JLo and Ben Affleck made their red carpet debut like it was 2002 again at the Venice Film Festival Friday.
Affleck's encounter at the Venice airport occurred one day after he and Jennifer Lopez made their red carpet return at the 2021..
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made their first red carpet debut as Bennifer 2.0 at "The Last Duel" premiere at the 2021 Venice..