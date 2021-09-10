'She is a star, no question': 10 reasons why Emma Raducanu can clinch victory at US Open final
Emma Raducanu is one match away from winning the US Open after making history as the first qualifier to reach a Grand Slam final.Full Article
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were among those to congratulate British tennis star Emma Raducanu for reaching the US Open final..