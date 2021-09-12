FBI releases newly declassified document on Saudi government's role in 9/11 attacks
The document, the first in an expected series, makes no conclusion about whether the Saudi government helped advance the terrorist attack
The FBI on Saturday released the first document related to its investigation of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States..
