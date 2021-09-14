Pele to be moved out of intensive care after surgery
Brazilian football legend Pele to be moved out of intensive care as he continues his recovery from surgery for a colon tumour.Full Article
Brazilian football legend Pele is ready to leave the intensive care unit of a Sao Paulo hospital after undergoing surgery for a..
The 80-year-old soccer great is in an intensive care unit after having a tumour removed, but said he was feeling “very well”.