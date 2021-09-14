Historic Squaw Valley ski resort changes derogatory and offensive name
Published
Squaw Valley was the site of the 1960 Olympics. Its name was determined to be derogatory and offensive, and thus has been changed to Palisades Tahoe.
Published
Squaw Valley was the site of the 1960 Olympics. Its name was determined to be derogatory and offensive, and thus has been changed to Palisades Tahoe.
A California ski resort that once hosted the Winter Olympics has changed its name to remove a slur offensive to Native American..