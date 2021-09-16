Leader of Islamic State in Greater Sahara 'neutralised' by French troops, Macron says
The French leader described the killing is a "major success" in the fight against terrorist groups in the Sahel.Full Article
French forces have killed Adnan Abou Walid al Sahraoui, leader of the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (ISIS-GS), in a drone..
