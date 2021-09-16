UK inventor, computing pioneer Clive Sinclair dies at 81
Sir Clive Sinclair, the man who helped bring affordable computers into people's homes in the 1980s, has passed away at the age of 81, UK media reported.Full Article
Clive Sinclair, the British inventor who pioneered the pocket calculator and affordable home computers, reportedly died on Thursday..
BBC Local News: Cambridgeshire -- The inventor, entrepreneur and ZX Spectrum creator died at his London home following a long..